Nord Stream 2 starts filling second pipe with natural gas

MOSCOW: Nord Stream 2 AG said on Friday it had started filling its second pipe with natural gas, stepping up preparations to launch a project that has sparked global political tensions and is yet to get the green light from Germany. “Like the first string (pipe), the second string will be gradually filled with gas to build the required inventory and pressure,” the Swiss-based company said.

The first pipe was filled with gas in October. Pre-commissioning activities on the second pipe were completed successfully to assure its integrity, the company added. Russia completed construction of the dual-pipeline in September. However it is yet to obtain a regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, amid political tensions over a build up of Russian troops on the Ukraine border.