World

US warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

AFP 17 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States pushed back Friday at Russian proposals aimed at containing NATO's sphere of influence, saying it would not negotiate without Europe's input, as tensions between Moscow and Western capitals soar over the conflict in Ukraine.

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

She was speaking hours after Russia published security proposals addressed to NATO and the United States and called for urgent talks with Washington.

Psaki said the United States had "seen the Russian proposals" and was discussing them with its European allies.

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

"We've managed to engage Russia over strategic concerns for decades," she said. "There's no reason we can't do that moving forward to reduce instability, but we're going to do that in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners."

"We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy free from outside interference."

The far-reaching proposals, which Russia says are vital for its security, say NATO must not allow any new members to the US-led military alliance and call for no new military bases to be established in ex-Soviet countries.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was ready to hold talks with the United States "as early as Saturday."

NATO chief says Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine aggression

The publication of the draft agreements -- an unusual step in international diplomacy -- comes as the West has accused Moscow of preparing an imminent invasion of Ukraine, claiming Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops along the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denies planning an attack.

