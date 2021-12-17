ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.83%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.24%)
NETSOL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.69%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 37.3 (0.83%)
BR30 18,586 Increased By 239.1 (1.3%)
KSE100 43,938 Increased By 206.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,304 Increased By 89.5 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021
Markets

Palm oil may gain more into 4,555-4,625 ringgit range

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may gain more into a range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,625 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by its wave pattern.

The rise could have been driven by a wave b, the sixth wave of a double-zigzag developing from 5,220 ringgit.

This wave is expected to travel close to 4,676 ringgit, as pointed by a short channel.

The continuous chart has been a bit distorted due to a contract switch on Thursday. However, signals on the March contract undeniably support a bullish outlook.

The downtrend from the Oct. 21 high of 4,993 ringgit could have completed, as both a wave C and a small wave c ended around their 100% projection levels.

Over the next few days, the contract is expected to rise towards 4,773 ringgit, the peak of the wave b.

On the daily chart, the contract is bouncing towards 4,587-4,698 ringgit range.

The downtrend may resume upon the completion of the bounce in the target zone, as suggested by the lower channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

