ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises towards $75 as US demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

LONDON: Oil rose towards $75 on Thursday supported by record US implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally.

Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the US Federal Reserve gave an upbeat economic outlook, which lifted investor spirits even as the Fed flagged a long-awaited end to its monetary stimulus.

Brent crude oil rose by 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.50 a barrel by 0915 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained by 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.52.

"Despite the current virus surge, the weekly EIA oil inventory report showed demand for petroleum products hit a record high, crude exports bounced back and national crude stocks posted a larger-than-expected draw," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday said crude stocks fell 4.6 million barrels, more than analysts had forecast.

Oil demand has been recovering in 2021 after last year's collapse, and the EIA also said product supplied by refineries, a proxy for demand, surged in the most recent week to 23.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

"These figures suggest a healthy economic backdrop," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"Although the Fed's announcement triggered a jump in both oil and equity prices, the withdrawal of economic support together with the Omicron crisis are the two major headwinds the oil market is currently facing," he added.

Worries about the virus limited gains. Britain and South Africa reported record daily COVID-19 cases while many firms across the globe asked employees to work from home, which could limit demand going forward.

Oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises towards $75 as US demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Read more stories