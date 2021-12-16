Online education: AIOU, VUP will assist Afghan universities: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Allama Iqbal Open University and Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) will assist Afghan universities in their digital transformation and providing online education to their students.

The president said that Afghanistan direly needed educationists, professionals, and technical experts to contribute towards its reconstruction and development.

He made these remarks, while talking to the Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan, Maulana Abdul Baqi Haqqani, who along with members of his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

AIOU all set to establish regional office in Afghanistan

The president said that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible assistance to Afghanistan for the development of its education sector and capacity building of its educational institutions.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to increase collaboration between the higher education institutions of the two countries.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that Afghanistan was passing through a very difficult phase and the international community needed to provide economic and humanitarian aid to save it from a human catastrophe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021