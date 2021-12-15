ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

  • Market participants hail sense of calm after interest-rate announcement as index gains 2.6%
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2021

Pakistan stocks rejuvenated after the monetary policy announcement, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling nearly 1,100 points or 2.6% higher on Wednesday as investors hailed the sense of direction.

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 9.75% after close of market on Tuesday, its third successive hike since September. However, many experts said the rate-hike was in line with expectations, and would give clarity to investors going forward.

Additionally, value-hunting further propelled the KSE-100 Index past the 44,000-point level.

The KSE-100 was hovering around 44,250 level after an over 1,100-point gain with around two hours left in the session. Stocks across the board gained with cement, steel, construction and auto shares leading the charge.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a gain of 1,120.15 points or 2.59% to end at 44,366.86.

“The market is expected to react favourably to the tone of MPS communication as the central bank downplayed the need of further hikes in interest rates in the coming months. This will likely be a positive trigger for equity market as there were expectations of not only a higher jump in interest rates in this MPS, but further jumps in the future MPS announcements as well,” said AKD Securities in its latest report.

“The sentiments are also expected to improve and market may react favourably after the overhang of further hikes was removed,” added the report.

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Talking to Business Recorder on Tuesday after the MPC announcement, several analysts and market experts had said the rate-hike would now give clarity to investors.

Read the detailed story here: Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Sectors pushing the benchmark upwards included cement (262.15 points), technology and communication (191.26 points) and oil and gas exploration (124.36 points).

Volume increased clocking in at 398.1 million on the all-shares index, up from 212.35 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded also improved significantly to Rs11.65 billion on Wednesday, up from Rs6.77 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 53.26 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 34.60 million shares, and Hascol Petroleum at 19.77 million shares.

Shares of 374 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 305 registered an increase, 60 recorded a fall, and 9 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE100 KSE100 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Read more stories