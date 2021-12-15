ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.7%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.83%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.35%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.67%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.59%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.75%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (13.54%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.14%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.21%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (14.44%)
BR100 4,542 Increased By 135.9 (3.08%)
BR30 18,590 Increased By 1147.3 (6.58%)
KSE100 44,250 Increased By 1002.8 (2.32%)
KSE30 17,430 Increased By 385 (2.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's Nikkei inches down ahead of Fed outcome, Toyota boosts

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei inched down ahead of a crucial policy decision by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with declines in shipping stocks outweighing gains in carmaker Toyota and its group companies.

The broad Topix index, however, posted a 0.37% gain at the midday break, with eight shares advancing for every five that sank.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.08%, giving up earlier gains.

Investors expect the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to adopt a more hawkish tone at the conclusion of their two-day meeting, quickening the pace at which they taper bond-buying stimulus and potentially setting up earlier interest rate hikes.

"Position adjustments before the FOMC are center stage, and it's not possible to discern a direction to the market amid that," said Hajime Sakai, the chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co in Tokyo.

Toyota was the second-best performer among the 30 core Topix names, notching a 2.69% gain after Japan's biggest automaker said on Tuesday it would commit about $70 billion to electrify its lineup by 2030.

That also lifted its group companies, with Toyota Tsusho and Denso jumping 4.20% and 4.31%, respectively.

Transport equipment was the Topix's best performing sector, adding 1.99%.

Among other notable gainers, Recruit Holdings and SoftBank Group rose 2.97% and 2.14%, respectively, as they rebounded following recent slides. Sony advanced 1.93%.

At the other end, sea transport's 3.97% tumble made it the worst-performing Topix sector by a wide margin.

Nikkei tokyo stock

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Nikkei inches down ahead of Fed outcome, Toyota boosts

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories