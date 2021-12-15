ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.97%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (10.67%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.35%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
FNEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.13%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.01%)
JSCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.82%)
KAPCO 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.74%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (7.32%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (12.68%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5%)
POWER 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.22%)
PRL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.17%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.5%)
TELE 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.9%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (15%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 126 (2.86%)
BR30 18,509 Increased By 1066.1 (6.11%)
KSE100 44,166 Increased By 919.8 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,397 Increased By 352 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder
Markets

BOJ's Kuroda says inflation may approach 2% target through 'various channels'

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday consumer inflation may approach its 2% inflation on rising raw material costs, offering his clearest signal to date that upward price pressures will continue to broaden.

But he said the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure any rise in prices would be accompanied by higher wages and a recovery in the economy.

"It's true there's a chance consumer inflation will approach 2% through various channels," Kuroda told parliament.

"But what's desirable is for the economy to recover steadily and push up corporate profits, thereby leading to higher wages and inflation. We'll patiently maintain ultra-easy policy to achieve this at the earliest date possible," he said.

Kuroda's remarks follow those by deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya, who last week said inflationary pressures were gradually growing in Japan with more firms being able to pass on higher costs to consumers.

Japan has not been immune to the global commodity inflation with wholesale prices rising a record 9.0% in November from a year earlier.

But core consumer inflation remains stuck around zero and rose just 0.1% in October, as firms remain cautious about passing on costs to consumers on concerns households may hold back on spending.

Kuroda said recent rises in wholesale prices likely won't immediately push up consumer inflation. But he said a cut in cellphone fees were shaving 1.5 percentage points off consumer inflation.

"When discounting the effect, consumer inflation is somewhat higher" than 0.1%, Kuroda said.

Rising raw material costs have emerged as sources of concern for policymakers, as they hit the economy having just re-opened from pandemic-induced curbs on Sept. 30.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month voiced concern the global rise in inflation "risks spreading to Japan."

Kuroda, however, brushed aside the chance the country will face an economic slump accompanied by higher inflation, saying he did not think Japan was in a state of stagflation.

