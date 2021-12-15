ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
ASC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
ASL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.99%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.62%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.55%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.76%)
PAEL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.5%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.33%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.56%)
TRG 101.00 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (4.7%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,471 Increased By 65.7 (1.49%)
BR30 18,051 Increased By 607.8 (3.48%)
KSE100 43,736 Increased By 489 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,235 Increased By 190.6 (1.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speakers underscore need for enhancing Pak-Afghan trade, exports to CARs

Amjad Ali Shah 15 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The improvement in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and exports to the Central Asian Republics is imperative to enhance regional trade as well as bringing economic prosperity and development in the country.

A proper mechanism should be designed at governmental level to remove hurdles to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, participants said during a meeting held at the chamber house on Tuesday between president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan in Peshawar, Engineer Said Mehmood.

The participants emphasized it is a dire need of hour to take proactive measures to facilitate the business community on both sides of the border. They called for taking full benefits from the Afghanistan market and onward to regional countries to enhance regional trade via landlocked Afghanistan.

The speakers also asserted the traders should be facilitated and resolve their issues on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari, president Industrialist Association Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq, former senior vice presidents Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, CEO KPBOIT Hassan Daud Butt, Laiq Zada and others.

Said Mehmood said the traders should take full benefit from the Afghanistan market and give boost to bilateral trade and economic relations by launching joint ventures and programmes.

He asked the SCCI members to play their due role in improving mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The vice chairman invited the business community to participate in Dubai Expo 2020, saying that from January 1 to 31, has been dedicated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which an investment conference will be held from January 15 to 17, 2022, so he asked the business community to display their project in the exhibition, which would help to bring economic prosperity, development as well as create employment opportunities in the province.

Zahidulllah Shinwari, former president emphasized the need of resolving Afghan traders’ registration issue, removal of hurdles and anti-business laws/rules to carry out smooth business and trade.

Ghazanfar Bilour welcomed the establishment of new special economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the business community is fully committed to play their due role in the economic development of the province. He assured the KPBOIT that the business community will fully participate in Dubai Expo 2020.

Malik Imran Ishaq also spoke on the occasion and briefed the meeting regarding collection of double taxation from industrial estate and other issues of industrialists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SCCI Pak Afghan bilateral trade Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad KPBOIT

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Speakers underscore need for enhancing Pak-Afghan trade, exports to CARs

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories