Issues facing SITE Hyderabad highlighted

HYDERABAD: The Chairman SITE Hyderabad Association Saman Mal Devnani has said that he will try to resolve the issues of business community and in this regard he has got time form Chief Minister Sindh to discuss the issues of SITE Hyderabad in detail.

Presiding over a meeting at SITE association office here, he said that the main issue of SITE is the transport mechanism.

He said the condition of roads in SITE is very bad so the heavy loaded vehicles face problems while plying on them. He said that the water supply lines have already spent their useful life. He said we are trying to lay a new network of water supply lines.

He said that the law and order situation in SITE better now as compared to the past and SSP Hyderabad is very cooperative in this regard.

Saman Mal said that due to COVID 19 business community has been facing issues and despite of this we are paying all taxes of government so it is the responsibly of government to provide best infrastructure and facilities to business community.

He said that in the past during the tenure of Ex Provincial Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani development work was carried out and after that SITE Hyderabad has seen no any support from the government. He said that encroachments in SITE are also a pressing issue and besides lands of SITE, the railway land is encroached upon, creating problems for business community.

However, during the visit of SITE Hyderabad the Ex-Chairman SITE Shahid Qaimkhani said that the government is not resolving the issues of business community. He said that there are more than 300 big and small industries in SITE Hyderabad and out of them only 187 are running and remaining are closed due to uncertain economic situations.

Naiku Mal, a factory owner in SITE Hyderabad, said that the condition of roads is miserable and it may cause any unwanted situation as these roads are not fit for heavy traffic. Earlier, addressing the meeting Saman Mal said that some factories are not getting water properly so they rely on tankers. He said if new lines of water supply are laid this issue will be resolved. He said that the all genuine demands of business community are being discussed at proper forums.

He further said that in SITE there are many hotels and shops constructed as encroachments near Nara Jail side, adding the government should remove all encroachments from the SITE land.

Qamar Din, Sub Engineer of SITE, told that at this time SITE has no issue of drainage but there should be a long-term solution for drainage because the encroachments over Nullah will create problems in future.

Regarding the recent minimum wages policy announced by government of Sindh, the industry leaders said that government should implement this law throughout the country. Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Chairman Sub committee SITE Shahid Qaimkhani, Aamir Shahab and others attended the meeting.

