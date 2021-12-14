ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By 389.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By 369.4 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 1-week low as firmer dollar, Omicron worries weigh

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

London copper fell to a one-week low on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant and rising stockpiles while a firmer dollar made the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% to $9,411 a tonne, as of 0250 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices fell to their lowest level since Dec. 6 at $9,398.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.1% to 68,660 yuan ($10,785.08) a tonne, having earlier fallen to its lowest level since Nov. 19 at 68,510 yuan.

Mainland China detected first case of the Omicron variant in the port city of Tianjin. Meanwhile, major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first COVID-19 cluster this year, with more than a dozen Chinese-listed companies suspending production due to tightened COVID-19 curbs.

On-warrant LME inventories rose to 80,350 tonnes, their highest in more than two months, with LME cash copper on the three-month contract flipping to a discount of $12.50 a tonne, first time since Sept. 17.

Chinese refined copper slipped to a discount of 30 yuan a tonne.

The dollar index hovered near a one-week high touched in the previous session, denting the greenback-denominated metal's appeal.

Attention was also on the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, due to start later in the day, where the central bank is expected to announce that it will accelerate the end of its bond-buying programme in order to clear the way to lift off interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,648.5 a tonne, zinc was flat at $3,324.5, nickel fell 0.9% to $19,540 a tonne and lead was down 0.7% to $2,282 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium rose 1.4% to 19,150 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 1.8% to 142,210 yuan a tonne, lead eased 0.4% to 15,640 yuan a tonne and tin was up 0.5% at 285,730 yuan a tonne.

Copper Omicron variant

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits 1-week low as firmer dollar, Omicron worries weigh

SOEs: PC sets sell-off target

Covid-19: Pakistan vaccinates 25% of its total population

MPS today

US preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Soldier martyred in attack on checkpost near Pak-Iran border

Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity amid Iran tension

Six Afghan migrants killed in Iran road crash: report

Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation during Omicron wave

Read more stories