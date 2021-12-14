University of Wah hosts 9th convocation

WAH CANTT: University of Wah hosted its 9th convocation on Monday at university auditorium to commemorate the exceptional achievements of its graduates amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M), Chairman, POF Board and Board of Governors, University of Wah participated in the ceremony as Chief Guest. 61 high achievers were awarded Gold medals, distinguished students’ award in their respective faculties and student of the year award while a total of 2,657 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Management Sciences and Social Sciences and Humanities.

While addressing the ceremony, Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M) termed convocation ceremonies as golden moments in a student’s life. Discussing the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19, he highlighted UOW’s unprecedented commitment to deliver quality education in harmony with online teaching. He further stressed on working together, supporting one another, and keeping each other safe to surmount the 5th wave of COVID-19. He also stressed on the youth to equip themselves with requisite competencies to face future challenges efficiently.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Wah expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for his kind presence at the ceremony. He apprised the audience about salient features of the university, including conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art facilities, timely accreditation of its programmes and highly qualified faculty. He added that universities have a greater role to play in the economic development of the nations.

