ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.31%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.53%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.26%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
JSCL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
KAPCO 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (4.52%)
PACE 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.32%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
POWER 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.24%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
TRG 95.25 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (6.7%)
UNITY 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.94%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,373 Increased By 36.4 (0.84%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 441 (2.63%)
KSE100 42,992 Increased By 115.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,959 Increased By 279.4 (1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

University of Wah hosts 9th convocation

Press Release 14 Dec 2021

WAH CANTT: University of Wah hosted its 9th convocation on Monday at university auditorium to commemorate the exceptional achievements of its graduates amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M), Chairman, POF Board and Board of Governors, University of Wah participated in the ceremony as Chief Guest. 61 high achievers were awarded Gold medals, distinguished students’ award in their respective faculties and student of the year award while a total of 2,657 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Management Sciences and Social Sciences and Humanities.

While addressing the ceremony, Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M) termed convocation ceremonies as golden moments in a student’s life. Discussing the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19, he highlighted UOW’s unprecedented commitment to deliver quality education in harmony with online teaching. He further stressed on working together, supporting one another, and keeping each other safe to surmount the 5th wave of COVID-19. He also stressed on the youth to equip themselves with requisite competencies to face future challenges efficiently.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Wah expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for his kind presence at the ceremony. He apprised the audience about salient features of the university, including conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art facilities, timely accreditation of its programmes and highly qualified faculty. He added that universities have a greater role to play in the economic development of the nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

convocation University of Wah Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M) graduate students

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

University of Wah hosts 9th convocation

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories