ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.02%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,170 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 43,187 Decreased By -208.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -62.4 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand weakens; focus on inflation, Fed meeting

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand fell in early trade on Monday as traders awaited inflation data due later in the week, as well as a US Federal Reserve meeting to learn how quickly it plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying programme.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0025 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close, with concerns about the coronavirus also weighing on sentiment.

"The foreign exchange markets continue to grapple with a lack of liquidity as market participants choose to remain on the sidelines as the latest COVID-19 variant again wreaks havoc with the global prospects of an economic recovery," Nedbank analysts wrote in a note, also pointing out the Fed meeting in the week.

The Federal Reserve's two-day gathering wraps up on Wednesday and investors now expect the Fed to signal a faster tapering of asset buying, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes. Locally, traders' focus was on November consumer price inflation and production price inflation data due on Wednesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 0.5 basis point to 9.485%.

South African rand

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa's rand weakens; focus on inflation, Fed meeting

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories