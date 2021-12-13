ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.89%)
Bachelor, Masters degree programmes: SU advices candidates to upload their credentials

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: Following the announcement of intermediate examination results by all the boards of intermediate and secondary education, including Hyderabad, the process of admissions to bachelor and master degree programmes at the University of Sindh Jamshoro is being started, for which the candidates of both the programmes have been advised to upload their required credentials and furnish other required information through the online forms after logging on to their e-portals.

The director admissions Prof Ayaz Keerio told in a statement that the eligible candidates were being asked to log on to their e-portal and upload their educational certificates, indicate the categories and write their choices for the admissions to Bachelor and Masters degree programs for the Academic Year 2022.

He said those candidates who had secured at least 25 marks or above in pre-entry test for enrolment to bachelor degree programs could complete their online forms and submit the same accordingly so that their cases may be processed for admissions in the first merit lists.

