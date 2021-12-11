ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Pakistan

PPP holds countrywide protests against inflation, price hike

Naveed Butt 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) held countrywide protests against the rising price hike of essential commodities, petroleum products, and electricity, on Friday.

On the call of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, protests were held in all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan against inflation and expensive petroleum products.

The PPP has also announced to hold next protests against gas shortage and inflation on December 17 across the country.

Bilawal will also announce the next protest program on December 27 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

On the directive of Bilawal, PPP leaders and workers held protest against the rising inflation and unemployment outside the National Press Club.

In-charge PPP Central Secretariat Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari led the protest against the inflation in the country. The PPP leaders, workers, traders, shopkeepers, and people of various segments of society participated in the protest. They chanted slogans against the PTI government.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said, while addressing the protest rally that the PPP chairman had called for nationwide protest today. He said that the party would continue protest against the government.

He said that for the last 38 months, the rulers have made life difficult for the people. He said that necessary things have been made out of reach of the people.

He said that the price of electricity has been increased by Rs5 per unit on day before yesterday, which is a condemnable move of the government. He said that Imran Khan says there is no inflation in the country, Imran Khan and the ministers do not feel the inflation because they have ATMs.

Nayyar Bukhari further said that rupee is depreciating in the country, while the dollar is flying. He said that the incompetent rulers have done nothing but make people unemployed and demolished their houses. New elections are the only solution of the problems of the people.

On the direction of the PPP chairman, protests and rallies were held in various cities of Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Haveli, Sindhnauti, South Waziristan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Batgram, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Mansehra, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Khanewal, Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Multan, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lala Musa, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Harnai, Lasbela, Turbat, Gilgit, Hunza, Astor. PPP workers in small and big cities including Chitral, Karachi, Larkana, Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Nowshero Feroze, Nawabshah, Dadu, Hyderabad, Matiari, Hala, Mithi, Qaba Saeed Khan, and Jamshoro.

The speakers protested against the skyrocketing prices of petrol, electricity, and gas in the country.

Protesters chanted slogans like “Go Imran Go”, “flour is expensive”, “ghee is expensive”, “petrol is expensive”, “electricity is expensive”, and “gas is expensive”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

