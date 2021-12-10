ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,399 Decreased By ▼ -41.6 (-0.94%)
BR30 17,236 Decreased By ▼ -240.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 43,209 Decreased By ▼ -310.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By ▼ -100.4 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Asia markets follow Wall Street to dip at open

AFP 10 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets opened mostly lower on Friday, following a weak lead from Wall Street and as investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.27 percent to 24,188.24 while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent. Shanghai also slipped.

During the previous trading day, European and US stock markets dropped as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis.

Asia markets up but fears over Chinese real estate linger

That snapped a three-day rally that had lifted Wall Street back near record territory.

The Dow ended flat but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both fell, despite data showing new filings for US unemployment aid dropped sharply last week, bringing them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.2 percent after the UK government tightened virus restrictions in England.

"It is clear that the momentum we saw at the start of the week has well and truly faded," said analyst Fawad Razaqzada at Think Markets.

"Investors are wary of the major central bank meetings coming up next week and are unwilling to have too much exposure ahead of those."

Traders were awaiting the latest US consumer price data, set for release Friday, which is expected to show inflation climbing higher last month.

And next week, a Federal Reserve meeting might offer clues as to the pace of tapering and interest rate increases.

Key figures at the Fed "have signalled a hawkish shift in their policy stance, catalysed by increasing discomfort with elevated inflation against a backdrop of robust growth and ongoing strengthening in labour markets conditions", Morgan Stanley economists and strategists said in a note Thursday.

"We revise our Fed call and now expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to begin raising rates in Sept. 2022 -- two quarters earlier than our prior forecast."

Elsewhere in Asia Friday, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were down slightly, as was Singapore.

Investors were also concerned about the debt crisis in China's property sector.

Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday.

Fitch confirmed Evergrande defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating.

Key figures around 0210 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.57 percent at 28,561.92

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.27 percent at 24,188.24

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.30 percent at 3,661.88

New York - Dow: FLAT at 35,754.69 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,321.26 (close)

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.20 percent at $70.80 per barrel

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1298 from $1.1135

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.40 yen from 113.75 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at 1.3233 from 1.3200

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.38 from 85.87 pence

Asian markets

