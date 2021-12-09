Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,299 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,970 tonnes of import cargo and 41,329 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 129,970 comprised of 53,117 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,245 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 232 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 642 tonnes of Flours, 5,367 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 5,195 tonnes of Wheat and 59,172 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,329 tonnes comprised of 27,604 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,362 tonnes Cement, 9,360 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,803 tonnes of rice.

Nearly, 6243 containers comprising of 3580 containers import and 2663 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1002 of 20’s and 1289 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 611 of 20’s and 301 of 40’s loaded containers while 392 of 20’s and 529 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 09 ships, namely Le Mans Express, Kota Nilam, MT Lahore, KSL Huayang, Hyundai Jakarta, YM Express, Xin Qing Dao, Bow Tungsten, DM Emerald have berth at Karachi Port.

About 06 ships, namely Clemens Schulte, MT Shalmar, Aruna Ece, Le Mans Express, Hc Jna Rosa and Mol Generosity have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 cargos namely, CNC Dream, Clemens Schulte, Aprilia, CSS Integrity, Osaka and Viking Emerakd were expected to arrive on the same day.

