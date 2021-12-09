Pakistan Business Commodities: Message from Abbas Akberali Chairman, Amreli Steels Limited

TEXT: The “new normal” has taught us not to take anything for granted. Every day, the uncertain conditions globally creates new economic challenges locally. We seem fated to always be at the precipice of one crisis or another.

It is now high time for Pakistan to make good on the perception of “the land of opportunity” and “untapped potential.” It is now high time to make the vision of being a self-sufficient nation a reality. We need policies that prioritize Pakistan’s long-term economic growth, framework that provides a stable business environment for local companies to flourish and regulations that ensures 100% compliance to the highest standards.

Thanks to prudent planning and vigilant foresight, Amreli Steels made the most of the opportunity last year that accompanied the returning consumer confidence and broke several industry records along the way. I am certain that given the right conditions, our company will continue to strengthen Pakistan’s skyline for decades to come.