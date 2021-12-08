Pakistan’s military leadership condoles death of Gen Bipin Rawat

Pakistan Army’s top brass has offered condolences on the tragic death of the Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people in a helicopter crash, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

“General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a Twitter post.

The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Air Force said in a tweet.

India's defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash

The IAF’s Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor of the helicopter crash, and he was under treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, the statement said.

“Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course today.

“Group Captain Varun Singh SC [...] with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington,” the tweet added.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, IAF further said.