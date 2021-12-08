Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,270,700 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 266,541,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,780 new deaths and 697,766 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,735 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,179 and Poland with 591.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 791,514 deaths from 49,389,503 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 616,018 deaths from 22,157,726 cases, India with 473,952 deaths from 34,656,822 cases, Mexico with 295,601 deaths from 3,905,319 cases, and Russia with 284,823 deaths from 9,895,597 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 418, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 391, Montenegro with 372, Hungary with 371, Republic of North Macedonia with 368 and Czech Republic with 318.

Europe overall has 1,553,792 deaths from 87,398,754 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,545,316 deaths from 46,847,806 infections, and Asia 906,999 deaths from 57,551,212 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 821,332 deaths from 51,204,007 cases, Africa 224,085 deaths from 8,809,001 cases, Middle East 215,790 deaths from 14,407,594 cases, and Oceania 3,386 deaths from 322,680 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.