ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.05%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.62%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
GGL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.64%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.55%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.02%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PRL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.04%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
TELE 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.97%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.83%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,508 Increased By ▲ 35.2 (0.79%)
BR30 18,008 Increased By ▲ 413.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 44,048 Increased By ▲ 195 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By ▲ 84.8 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP 08 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street over hopes that the newest coronavirus variant will prove less virulent than earlier strains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.89 percent or 528.23 points to end at 28,455.60, while the broader Topix index gained 2.17 percent or 42.31 points to 1,989.85. “Share buying surged as excessive fears about the Omicron variant have eased,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 113.72 yen in Asian trade, against 113.46 yen in New York late Monday. Toyota climbed 1.88 percent to 2,105 yen after it said it will build a new $1.29 billion automotive battery-manufacturing plant in North Carolina in the US, planning to start output in 2025.

Coronavirus Tokyo shares Tokyo shares close higher

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tokyo shares close higher

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories