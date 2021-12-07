ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,853 Increased By ▲ 572.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By ▲ 228.3 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
World

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

AFP 07 Dec 2021

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted".

Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said that these are "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.

The regional health bloc also noted that number of cases had increased "across all age groups, with the highest rates currently observed in the five to 14 years age group."

"It is not unusual today to see two to three times higher incidence among young children than in the average population," Kluge told a press conference.

Covid-19 toll tops 1.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

"The health risks extend beyond the children themselves," Kluge added, noting that children risk passing the infection to parents and grandparents in the home.

Improved ventilation and the use of masks should be a standard at all primary schools as part of a safe learning environment, while avoiding school closures and remote learning, the regional director said.

"Vaccinating children should be discussed and considered nationally," Kluge added.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries and territories, and includes several in Central Asia.

