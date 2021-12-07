Ex-BR staff member passes away

KARACHI: Syed Shafi Ahmed, the father of Business Recorder’s senior-sub-editor Seema Shafi, passed away in Los Angeles, the United States (US), on Monday. He was 84. Shafi left behind a son and two daughters to mourn his death.

He had also remained part of Business Recorder for several decades, serving the organization at different levels— from reporter to senior sub-editor to columnist.

As per the family, arrangements have been made for Shafi’s funeral rituals in Los Angeles, and he will be laid to rest any time today.

The management and staff members of Business Recorder have expressed their deep feelings of sadness and sorrow over his death.

