It indeed is a “Day of Shame” in the history of Pakistan, as announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the tragic lynching incident that took place in Sialkot, Pakistan, involving the killing of a Sri Lankan by a few of a sick-minded extremists. This incident really is barbaric and inhumane and should not be allowed to take place in Pakistan or any part of the world.

I have always had a high regard for Sri Lanka and its people. As a citizen of Pakistan, I sincerely apologize for the sad event and convey my condolences to the family of the victim. I am sure that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and given severe punishment, according to the law of Pakistan.

Capt. Anwar Shah (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021