KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Telecard Limited - - - - 24.12.2021 18.12.2021 to 11.00.A.M. 24.12.2021 EOGM Netsol Technologies Ltd. - - - - 29.12.2021 23.12.2021 to 11.00.A.M. 29.12.2021 EOGM Faisal Spinning Mills - - - - 28.12.2021 21.12.2021 to Limited 11.30.A.M. 28.12.2021 EOGM Blessed Textile - - - - 28.12.2021 21.12.2021 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.12.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

