Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Telecard Limited - - - - 24.12.2021 18.12.2021 to
11.00.A.M. 24.12.2021
EOGM
Netsol Technologies Ltd. - - - - 29.12.2021 23.12.2021 to
11.00.A.M. 29.12.2021
EOGM
Faisal Spinning Mills - - - - 28.12.2021 21.12.2021 to
Limited 11.30.A.M. 28.12.2021
EOGM
Blessed Textile - - - - 28.12.2021 21.12.2021 to
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.12.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
