ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

  • Closes at 176.48 in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report 06 Dec 2021

Pakistan's rupee finally ended its three-day depreciation run as it recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.16% in the inter-bank market on Monday, following a $3 billion fund deposit from Saudi Arabia.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 176.48 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of 29 paisas or 0.16%. On Friday, PKR closed at a record low of 176.77 against the USD.

The appreciation albeit marginal comes after the SBP on Saturday received $3 billion Saudi deposit, to support the country's foreign currency reserves and to also contribute to resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The appreciation is very minute, as rupee was on one stage looking to close at 175,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

The analyst was of the view that the marginal improvement in PKR is a negative, as it shows that the market has not taken any impact of the multi-billion-dollar Saudi fund deposit.

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

“There are concerns on the external front,” said Rauf, while adding that improvements are required on the current account side.

The country’s trade deficit widened by 133.99% on a year-on-year basis and stood at $4.963 billion in November 2021 compared to $2.121 billion in November 2020. Imports witnessed 82.83% growth on a year-on-year basis in November 2021 and stood at $7.847 billion compared to $4.292 billion in November 2020.

Rauf said the decline in commodity rates would bring stability to the exchange rate. “In the short-term, rupee is expected to remain around 175, and the securing of $1-billion funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would push PKR to 170,” Rauf added.

