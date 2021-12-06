Futures spread declines 1011bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1011bps to negative 5.15 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 57.6 percent to 89.15 percent during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 210.27 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 45.2 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.25 billion.

