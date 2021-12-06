AVCL arrests seven car lifters, seizes 26 vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has taken major action against vehicle lifters and arrested seven members of interprovincial gang involved in car and motorcycle theft, an Islamabad Police spokesman said on Sunday.

The police also recovered 12 cars worth more than Rs 10 million, 12 motorcycles and two rickshaws with the assistance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar has said that Islamabad Police is taking all out measures against car and motorcycle theft and the accused involved in will be taken to task.

“AVLC Islamabad has already arrested several car thieves and sent them to jail while several vehicles and motorcycles have been recovered from them and handed over to their rightful owners. I am working hard and all the necessary steps are being taken,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021