ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OGDCL deposits funds to carry out social welfare activities in Lakki Marwat

APP 06 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has deposited funds amounting to Rs 11.88 million to carry out social welfare projects, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Besides, funds amounting to Rs 5.18 million are available with DC Lakki Marwat to initiate new development schemes,” according to an official document available with APP. The company said it recently discovered oil and gas reserves in Wali-1 exploratory well, located in the ex-Frontier Region Lakki Marwat area, and the deposits’ estimation was under evaluation.

Meanwhile, OGDCL said it would hold 33 eye camps in a period of almost six months in line with its CSR obligation to provide free healthcare facilities to locals residing in surrounding areas of its operational fields across the country.

As per the available details, the company would continue holding the activity of organizing eye camps till April 30, which was started in the mid of November. For this purpose, the company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, under which an estimated amount of Rs92 million would be spent for holding free eye camps in 32 districts of all four provinces.

These eye camps are scheduled to be held in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six districts of Punjab, eleven districts of Sindh, and eight districts of Balochistan province. Under this health initiative, the company would provide free eye care treatment including eye surgeries (Cataracts), medicines, and special glasses to the people residing in oil and gas producing districts.

Previously, the OGDCL also established 27 eye camps at various locations across the country, spending Rs39 million. “It was a unique experience where the non-affording community took advantage of free eye care services at their doorsteps,” the company said.

OGDCL CSR healthcare facilities social welfare

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

OGDCL deposits funds to carry out social welfare activities in Lakki Marwat

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories