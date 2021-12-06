ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sherpao criticises govt over load-shedding of gas in KP

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would place more burden of taxes on the people in the proposed mini-budget.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar city on Sunday, he said the government, in the mini-budget, would impose more taxes on the people, who were already exposed to galloping inflation.

On the occasion known political and social figures Haji Amin and Haji Rahim announced joining the QWP. Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, provincial chairman of QWP and Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, provincial vice-chairman, were also present on the occasion.

He was critical of the government’s recent deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying it would cause a fresh wave of inflation in the country. He added that the PTI government was acting on the diktats of the IMF and it was least bothered to provide relief to the people, who were grappling with backbreaking inflation.

Aftab Sherpao said that the people were no longer in a position to cope with the rising inflation coupled with unemployment. He said though the government secured huge loans from the IMF and other international money-lenders, it failed to revive the economy. The QWP leader said using the electronic voting machines would disenfranchise the women and the elderly people in the rural areas as most of the voters living in the countryside were less educated and lacked the technical know-how to cast their votes through the EVMs.

He came down hard on the government for carrying out natural gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the winter. He said the province produced surplus gas, but it was unfortunate that the residents of KP were facing unprecedented gas outages this winter. “This government is totally incompetent. It lacks the ability to deliver on its pledges,” he continued.

He said the country had seen rampant corruption in the last three-year rule of the PTI’s federal government. He said at a time when the petroleum products had fallen in the international oil markets the rulers did not pass on the benefit to the consumers in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

gas load shedding PTI goverment Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sherpao criticises govt over load-shedding of gas in KP

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories