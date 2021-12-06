EPA organising seminars on smog at universities

RAWALPINDI: Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is organizing seminars at universities to create awareness about smog and its bad affects on health. According to a spokesman, a seminar was organized at Viqar-un-Nisa Women University to create awareness about smog.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Nousheen Israr, Deputy Director, EPA, teachers and a large number of students participated in the seminar. The speakers said that the recent wave of smog was leading to a rise in the incidence of lung diseases.

A large number of people already suffering from allergies and asthma were facing difficulties in breathing, while several others were suffering from cold, flu, and chest pain, and visiting hospitals, they said.

The speakers said that the same symptoms were being witnessed in children and elders, like flu, cold, difficulties in breathing, and chest pain, adding, the fog season was prevalent in most of the parts of Punjab and the dearth of rains in the current year had increased air pollution.

The spokesman informed that another seminar was organized at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila to create awareness about smog. Vice Chancellor, UET Taxila, AC Taxila, EPA officers and a large number of students attended the seminar.