ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PCMEA urges govt to help boost exports

APP 06 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday urged the government to take concrete steps for increasing country’s exports in the international markets.

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Parvez Hanif, PCMEA Group Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Executive Members Riaz Ahmed and Saeed Khan told the media here that previously, Pakistan earned millions of dollars through carpet export. However, they demanded of the government to support all types of exports of Pakistani handmade carpets to the world market.

They mentioned that PCMEA has since long been calling for solving carpet sector’s problems to increase its exports. “We want the government to play a key role in solving the long-standing problems of the handloom carpet industry,” CTI Chairperson said.

Pakistan’s handmade carpet products has a unique identity around the world; therefore, manufacturers and exporters, who had been working for decades, were emotionally attached to it despite unfavourable conditions. “Despite having small resources, our carpet exporters are taking all steps to compete with their competitors especially India,” said Abdul Latif Malik.

The PCMEA leaders said that handloom carpet industry can also provide employment to people in rural areas at their doorsteps. It urged the government to assign special tasks to all Pakistani embassies across the globe to help exporters promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ products. They urged the government to appoint commercial attaches in Pakistani Missions abroad with a special task to help increase Pakistani exports.

PCMEA Abdul Latif Malik Parvez Hanif Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PCMEA urges govt to help boost exports

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories