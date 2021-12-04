China reports 90 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 3, vs 96 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 3, down from 96 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 75 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier.

The local cases were reported by local authorities in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Hebei, Yunnan and Guangdong.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 3, mainland China had 99,083 confirmed cases.