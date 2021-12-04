ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 90 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 3, vs 96 a day earlier

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China reported 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 3, down from 96 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 75 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier.

The local cases were reported by local authorities in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Hebei, Yunnan and Guangdong.

South Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 3, mainland China had 99,083 confirmed cases.

coronavirus case China Covid Cases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 90 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 3, vs 96 a day earlier

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories