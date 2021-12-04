COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the cold-blooded murder of a Sri Lankan national in a Sialkot factory and directed all-out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Press release said.

The ISPR quoted the army chief as saying that the cold-blooded murder of Sri Lankan- Priyantha Kumara- by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful.

“Such extrajudicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost,” the military’s media wing said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa further directed all-out support to the civil administration to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.