COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

INP 04 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the cold-blooded murder of a Sri Lankan national in a Sialkot factory and directed all-out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Press release said.

The ISPR quoted the army chief as saying that the cold-blooded murder of Sri Lankan- Priyantha Kumara- by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful.

PM Imran condemns 'horrific' killing of Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot

“Such extrajudicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost,” the military’s media wing said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa further directed all-out support to the civil administration to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR Priyantha Kumara

