KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,665 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,642 tonnes of import cargo and 65,023 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 105,642 comprised of 51,607 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,647 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,060 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 9,116 tonnes of Wheat and 37,212 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,023 tonnes comprised of 19,704 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,740 tonnes of Cement, 28,361 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,275 tonnes of Rice, 11,943 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as, 5962 containers comprising of 3854 containers import and 2108 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 849 of 20’s and 1263 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 237 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 648 of 20’s and 205 of 40’s loaded containers while 18 of 20’s and 516 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, OOCL Le Havre, Apnoia, Tarlan, Independent Spirit and GSL Valerie have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Mol Genesis, Msc Erminia, Kota Padang and Kota Megah have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 12 cargoes namely, Hilda, Le Mans Express, Young Harmony, JIU HUA HAI, MT Lahore, MT quetta, Northern Dexterity, Xin Qing Dao, Talassa, Thorswind, Gilf Star and Aprilia were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘Maersk Nile’ left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Schuyler Trader, Eleen Neptune, Venture Goal and Maetiga are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1, MW-2, MW-4 and LCT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 110,569 tonnes, comprising 79,673 tonnes imports cargo and 30,896 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,029 Containers (3,309 TEUs Imports and 1,720 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Giscours, KSL Heng Yang, IVS Glen Eagle, Maple, FSM and Umm Bab carrying General cargo, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL on Friday, 3rd December, while four more ships, Teera Bhum, MSC Trader-II, Cap Marin and Borno carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 4th December-2021.

