Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd     23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd           01-12-2021   07-12-2021     NIL                            07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#      03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                    09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###          05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd.                06-12-2021   13-12-2021     NIL                            13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                07-12-2021   14-12-2021     NIL                            14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#            08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                    15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd.#    09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                    15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#           09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                    16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd.    10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#              13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                    16-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd        10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted           13-12-2021   17-12-2021     20.12% R##     09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.#               11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                    18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba          11-12-2021   20-12-2021     5% (F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                    16-12-2021   20-12-2021     15% B          14-12-2021
Systems Ltd#                   17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                    23-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd#               17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                    23-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd         15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd          23-12-2021   30-12-2021     900% (F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd.    24-12-2021   07-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                 06-01-2022   13-01-2022     460% (F)       04-01-2022      13-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

