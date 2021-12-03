ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
A day after massive fall, KSE-100 finishes flat

  • Investors await clarity on multiple fronts
BR Web Desk 03 Dec 2021

The KSE-100 Index ended flat on Friday, a day after the 'bloodbath' session that rattled investors, as volume and value of shares traded reduced on the last day of the week.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 suffered its worst fall since the pandemic-driven sell-off in March 2020, collapsing 4.7% to end near the 43,200-point level.

The index then fell to 42,751 on Friday, which was the intra-day lowest level. However, a recovery followed by range-bound trading meant the KSE-100 finished with a fall of 1.32 points to settle at 43,232.83 at close.

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

The stock market has been under pressure for several weeks with the benchmark suffering due to lack of clarity on multiple fronts. Additionally, a deteriorating current account deficit has added pressure on the rupee, which in turn has affected inflationary readings. This has led to the hike in interest-rate, with further monetary tightening on the cards.

Volume on the all-share index decreased significantly from 386.75 million to 287.73 million on Friday. The value of shares also declined, amounting to Rs10.28 billion, down from Rs14.06 billion on Thursday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 24.35 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 20.56 million shares, and Byco Petroleum at 16.96 million shares.

Shares of 330 companies were traded on Friday, of which 115 registered an increase, 205 recorded a fall, and 10 remained unchanged.

