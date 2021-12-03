ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,402 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.02%)
BR30 17,059 Decreased By ▼ -435.01 (-2.49%)
KSE100 43,078 Decreased By ▼ -156.29 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,667 Decreased By ▼ -30.8 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 03 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday relaxed the criteria for classification of assets and provisioning requirements for Deferred and Restructured Portfolio (DRP) to enable the Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to extend relief measures to the affected borrowers of Covid-19.

In order to dampen the adverse effects of Covid-19 and to enable the MFBs to continue to fulfill their role in funding the real economy, in March 2020, MFBs were allowed to defer repayment of principal loan amount by one year; provided that the obligor will continue to service the mark-up amount as per agreed terms & conditions.

Now, the SBP has announced some more relaxations for classification of assets and provisioning requirements to facilitate the borrowers as well as MFBs.

According to a circular issued by the SBP, in order to enable MFBs in extending relief measures to the affected borrowers, the criteria for classification of assets and provisioning requirements has been relaxed for Deferred and Restructured Portfolio (DRP).

For Other Assets Especially Mentioned (OAEM) Category, the existing determinant was that loans (principal/mark-up) are overdue for 30 days or more but less than 60 days. While as per new Determinant (DRP), loans (principal/mark-up) are overdue for 60 days or more but less than 90 days.

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

For Substandard Category, fresh determinant was that loan (principal/mark-up) is overdue for 90 days or more but less than 120 days.

For Doubtful Category some 30 days relaxation also has been granted and as per new determent, loan (principal/mark-up) is overdue for 120 days or more but less than 210 days. Under the loss category means, loans (principal/mark-up) are overdue for 210 days or more.

Accordingly, as per the SBP directives, outstanding DRP loans will be re-classified as per the new categories with immediate effect.

With a 30-day increase in OAEM category, unrealized interest/profit/mark-up/service charges on NPLs of DRP shall now be suspended and credited to interest suspense account on the 60th day.

Accordingly, interest/profit/mark-up/service charges already suspended will be allowed to be reversed if a loan does not fall under a classified category due to increased time in OAEM category on the date of issuance of this circular.

The relaxation will be available for DRP uptill March 31, 2022, while all other instructions on the matter will, however, remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP COVID19 microfinance banks DRP loans

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories