KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd. # 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 01-12-2021 07-12-2021 NIL 07-12-2021 Fauji Cement Company Ltd# 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-12-2021 Tri-Pack Films Ltd ### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 06-12-2021 13-12-2021 NIL 13-12-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 07-12-2021 14-12-2021 NIL 14-12-2021 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd # 08-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021 Flying Cement Company Ltd# 09-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021 Octopus Digital Ltd # 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd. 10-12-2021 16-12-2021 Pak Elektron Ltd # 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021 Unity Foods Ltd 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd. # 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 460%(F) 04-01-2022 13-01-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

