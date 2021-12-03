ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd. #                  26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                   03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd      23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd            01-12-2021   07-12-2021      NIL                          07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#       03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                   09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd ###          05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                  06-12-2021   13-12-2021      NIL                          13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                 07-12-2021   14-12-2021      NIL                          14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd #            08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#      09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd #           09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd.     10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd #              13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                 13-12-2021   17-12-2021      20.12% R##    09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd. #               11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                   18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba           11-12-2021   20-12-2021      5%(F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                     16-12-2021   20-12-2021      15% B         14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd           23-12-2021   30-12-2021      900%(F)       21-12-2021     30-12-2021
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                  06-01-2022   13-01-2022      460%(F)       04-01-2022     13-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

