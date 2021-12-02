Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

Opposition parties have decided to boycott the in-camera briefing of the Parliamentary National Security Committee (PNSC) to be held on December 6, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the opposition said it had been informed by the government about an in-camera briefing by National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yousuf on December 6.

The statement further said that the opposition had always shown a responsible and serious attitude on all issues of the constitution, law, national security and attended briefings despite the leader of the house's complete detachment from important national and public issues.

The opposition stated that it had decided to boycott the meeting due to the government's recent move to bulldoze important bills in Parliament as well as its persistently authoritarian and mediocre approach to important constitutional issues.

The statement further said that the parliament has constantly been ignored and important internal and external, national and public issues were not brought forth in the House.

"In reality, it is the government that has practically boycotted Parliament, which is a Constitutional and legal forum of the public," the statement added.

Earlier, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had summoned an in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on national security on December 6. Dr Moeed will give a briefing to the parliamentarians on the security situation of the region as well as the country in particular.

The speaker has invited all parliamentary leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, while the prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited.