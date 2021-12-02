ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

  • Decision taken due to government's recent move to bulldoze important bills in Parliament
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Dec 2021

Opposition parties have decided to boycott the in-camera briefing of the Parliamentary National Security Committee (PNSC) to be held on December 6, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the opposition said it had been informed by the government about an in-camera briefing by National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yousuf on December 6.

The statement further said that the opposition had always shown a responsible and serious attitude on all issues of the constitution, law, national security and attended briefings despite the leader of the house's complete detachment from important national and public issues.

The opposition stated that it had decided to boycott the meeting due to the government's recent move to bulldoze important bills in Parliament as well as its persistently authoritarian and mediocre approach to important constitutional issues.

NA body on national security to meet on Monday

The statement further said that the parliament has constantly been ignored and important internal and external, national and public issues were not brought forth in the House.

"In reality, it is the government that has practically boycotted Parliament, which is a Constitutional and legal forum of the public," the statement added.

Earlier, Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had summoned an in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on national security on December 6. Dr Moeed will give a briefing to the parliamentarians on the security situation of the region as well as the country in particular.

The speaker has invited all parliamentary leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, while the prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited.

Pakistan opposition Parliamentary National Security Committee

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

NCOC likely to allow full capacity crowd during Pakistan-West Indies series

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

Pakistan fully vaccinates 33% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Read more stories