Next general elections to be held through EVMs: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said the next general elections will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as the parliament has passed the law allowing the use of EVM for voting.

The minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of multi-purpose hall at Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi, said that legislation to hold next elections through the EVM has been completed.

“Now it is up to the opposition that either they want to go to court against the law that allows use of EVM or make any other decision,” he said.

He said the main objective of use of the EVM in general elections was to ensure holding of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country because after every elections political parties raised questions over the credibility of elections.

The minister said the decision regarding right to vote for overseas Pakistanis was one of the best decisions as it would give the right to vote to those Pakistani citizens who were living abroad and sending more in foreign remittances to the country then what the country got from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“There are 40 constituencies in Punjab and about 80 constituencies across the country where the vote of overseas Pakistanis will change the election results,” he said, adding overseas Pakistani would cast vote in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition would again make allegations of rigging.

He said the federal cabinet during the previous meeting had approved provision of online visa to people associated with Tableeghi groups.

The government was making serious efforts to control rising inflation in the country, he said.

Rashid said Pakistan was enjoying cordial and exemplary relations with China and Saudi Arabia since long.

The minister said that 60 colleges and three universities had been established in Rawalpindi district, while the government was working to establish an IT university in that constituency.

He said education of girls was very crucial for education of the coming generations.

He announced to provide Rs1.5 million for purchasing computers for Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi.

