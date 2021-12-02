ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Drop in global output of bread-making wheat sparks hunt for supplies

Naveen Thukral | Gavin Maguire 02 Dec 2021

A leading Middle Eastern flour miller paid over $23 million in October for a high-grade Australian wheat cargo and is willing to pay 10% more now for a similar consignment, but is unable to seal a deal as exporters can’t find enough food-grade grain.

The miller is one of dozens of global importers scrambling to get hold of high-protein wheat, used in making bread, noodles and other foodstuff, after a series of production issues clipped output and potential exports from the world’s largest producers.

Traders who sold high-quality wheat are now trying to cover supplies through alternative sources while buyers, worried about food security, are helping push prices to multi-year highs.

The latest output miss has come in Australia, which is on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, but was hit by late rains that sapped protein levels.

“The global wheat market has changed dramatically over the last few weeks,” said a trader who ships grains to the Middle East and North Africa, which are heavily reliant on purchases from top exporters Russia, the United States and Australia.

“If you booked high-quality wheat, you are not sure about what you get.”

Reflecting the uneven quality ratings as harvest season wraps up, the price spread between lower quality Australian Standard White (ASW) wheat and Australian Premium White (APW) wheat has widened to $47 a tonne, from just about $8-$10 a tonne a few months ago, traders said. ASW was quoted this week at $318 a tonne, free on board, Western Australia, compared with APW that sold for $365 a tonne. The tensions in the wheat market are being felt around the world.

Benchmark wheat traded in Chicago climbed to a nine-year peak late last month, while prices at ports in Russia, the world’s No. 1 supplier, and Australia, typically the fourth largest exporter, are at all-time highs.

World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a new 10-year peak, led by increases in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said.

The dizzying price levels are alarming buyers who are still suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with decade-high freight costs compounding their problem.

Many large wheat millers are also holding lower inventories than normal after having scrimped on pricey purchases earlier this year in the hopes that Australia’s wheat crop would be large and of high quality.

At the same time, key exporters Russia, United States and Canada have less than normal supply of high-quality wheat following adverse weather. “As usual, Russia is selling wheat with average protein of 12.0-12.5% this season,” Andrey Sizov the head of Sovecon agriculture consultancy said.

However, Russia’s wheat production is expected to fall this year, and exports are down 34% so far in the 2021/22 marketing season.

In Germany, a key European wheat producer, traders say main importers including Saudi Arabia and Iran had been hoping for large volumes of high-protein wheat from Australia.

“These high supplies are now threatened, and importers may have no option but to seek other sources,” said one German trader. “There could be a scramble with the EU and Russia the first option followed by the US.”

A second German trader said there was speculation in the market about where Saudi Arabia was sourcing the 1.27 million tonnes wheat purchase it announced on Nov. 1. “If Australia was among the planned sourcing, this will have to be changed quickly to fulfil arrival starting in January. Our demand calculations for EU wheat may need fundamental changes.”—Reuters

exporters wheat cargo flour miller global importers

Naveen Thukral

Gavin Maguire

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Drop in global output of bread-making wheat sparks hunt for supplies

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to year-end

Read more stories