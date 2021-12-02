ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd           26-11-2021   02-12-2021    6% R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd.#                   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                   03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.     23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd            01-12-2021   07-12-2021    NIL                            07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#       03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                   09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###           05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd.                 06-12-2021   13-12-2021    NIL                            13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                 07-12-2021   14-12-2021    NIL                            14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#             08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#      09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#            09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#               13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted            13-12-2021   17-12-2021    20.12% R##     09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.#                11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                   18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba           11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)          09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                     16-12-2021   20-12-2021    15% B          14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd           23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900%(F)        21-12-2021      30-12-2021
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                  06-01-2022   13-01-2022    460%(F)        04-01-2022        13-01-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

