ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.33%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.43%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,663 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,886 Increased By ▲ 211.13 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,240 Increased By ▲ 167.27 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,509 Increased By ▲ 79 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder
Markets

South Africa's rand recovers on improved risk-taking

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand continued its recovery from last week's plunge early on Wednesday, as risk appetite returned to markets, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant was expected to keep investors on edge.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.7675 against the dollar, 0.77% firmer than its previous close.

The currency plunged to its weakest since October 2020 on Friday, breaching 16.00 to the dollar, as the world reacted with alarm to the news of the Omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

Calm has somewhat returned to markets, following remarks from South African health experts and some drugmakers that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to offer protection against any severe disease from the Omicron variant.

Government bonds were also firmer in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument down 2.5 basis points to 9.745%.

South African rand

