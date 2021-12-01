ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd           26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd          26-11-2021   02-12-2021      6% R*        24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd#                   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                   03-Dec-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.    23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd           01-12-2021   07-12-2021      NIL                          07-Dec-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#      03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                   09-Dec-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###          05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                 06-12-2021   13-12-2021      NIL                          13-Dec-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                07-12-2021   14-12-2021      NIL                          14-Dec-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#            08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-Dec-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#     09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-Dec-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#           09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-Dec-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#              13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-Dec-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd        10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted           13-12-2021   17-12-2021      20.12% R##   09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.#               11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                   18-Dec-2021
First Equity Modaraba          11-12-2021   20-12-2021      5%(F)        09-12-2021      21-Dec-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                    16-12-2021   20-12-2021      15% B        14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd          23-12-2021   30-12-2021      900%(F)      21-12-2021      30-Dec-2021
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                 06-Jan-2022  13-Jan-2022     460%(F)      04-Jan-2022     13-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

