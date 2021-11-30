ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
OMAP delegation meets NBP President

Press Release 30 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A delegation of Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) called upon President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani here on Monday at head office. The delegation was led by Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali, whereas other office bearers were also present on occasion. In the meeting Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali presented the reservations of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) before President NBP.

While addressing on the occasion, Tariq Wazir Ali urges banking sector to facilitate OMCs in all measures. He said that NBP is the nation’s banks and owe the public exchequer therefore it should not only facilitate the local businessmen but also create ways for ease of doing business in the country.

He also informed President NBP that small OMCs share Rs1000 billion per annum in national economy, however, these OMCs have built a 50 percent of country’s total storage in a short time span of 15 years. In contrary the large OMCs have built the same capacity of storage in 70 years, he added. The President NBP Arif Usmani assured OMAP to resolve all the reservation after consultation.

