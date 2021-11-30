Govt employees protest against non-implementation of agreement

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) will stage a protest demonstration outside the Ministry of Finance and will take a protest rally towards Prime Minister Office on Tuesday (today) against the non-implementation of the agreement with the government, including increase in salaries and pensions, integration of ad-hoc allowances, time scale promotion upgradation, and disparity reduction allowance.

Talking to Business Recorder, AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa said that all government organisations included in the AGEGA, including the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir government employees would hold protest demonstrations.

Provincial government employees will gather outside the press clubs of their respective district offices to protest against the non-implementation of the agreement.

All the employees of the Federal Secretariat will gather outside the Q Block Finance Division at 10am and would march towards the Parliament House in the form of a rally to be led by Rehman Ali Bajwa.

The protest comes as a result of the slow implementation of the agreement signed with the government after the February 10, 2021 sit-in. A massive protest was staged by the AGEGA on November 16, 2021, as a result of which the remaining demands included in the agreement were expeditiously resolved in the talks with the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan.

But after a week has passed and no progress has been made, there will be another peaceful protest on Tuesday, he added. He further said the march would be held and all the organisations affiliated with the alliance would take part in it as in the face of the current staggering inflation, the protest of the oppressed government employees with unity and solidarity has become inevitable.

If the Ministry of Finance does not give the right to the employees as per the written agreement, employees will once again knock on the door of the Prime Minister’s Office on November 30 for their legitimate rights. He said that the government should announce a significant increase in salaries and pensions in proportion to the current inflation.

As per the agreement, the four ad hoc allowances should be included in the basic salaries. According to the agreement, upgrading of grade 1-16 scale employees should be ensured and ensure time scale promotion.

Further, disparity reduction on running basic pay should be given to other provinces on the pattern of federal, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In case the demands of the employees are not met, all the employees will once again protest outside the Parliament House and would march towards the PM office.

