KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shakarganj Ltd # 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd # 24-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 29-11-2021 30-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd. # 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-Dec-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd. 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 01-12-2021 07-12-2021 NIL 07-Dec-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd# 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-Dec-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd ### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 06-12-2021 13-12-2021 NIL 13-Dec-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 07-12-2021 14-12-2021 NIL 14-Dec-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd # 08-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-Dec-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd# 09-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-Dec-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd # 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-Dec-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd # 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-Dec-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd. # 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-Dec-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-Dec-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-Dec-2021
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 06-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 460% (F) 04-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.