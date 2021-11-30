ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shakarganj Ltd #                 23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd #        24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     29-11-2021   30-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*           24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd. #                   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-Dec-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.      23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd             01-12-2021   07-12-2021   NIL                           07-Dec-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-Dec-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd ###           05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-12-2021   13-12-2021   NIL                           13-Dec-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  07-12-2021   14-12-2021   NIL                           14-Dec-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd #             08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                 15-Dec-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#       09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                 15-Dec-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd #            09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                 16-Dec-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd #               13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                 16-Dec-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.12% R##      09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Ltd. #                11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                 18-Dec-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)          09-12-2021    21-Dec-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021   15% B           14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)        21-12-2021    30-Dec-2021
Siemens Engineering
 (Pakistan) Ltd                  06-Jan-2022  13-Jan-2022  460% (F)        04-Jan-2022   13-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

