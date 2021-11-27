Beijing presses Didi to delist from US over data security fears

HK/SHANGHAI: Chinese regulators have pressed top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

China’s powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has asked the management to take the company off the U.S. bourse due to worries about leakage of sensitive data, said one of the people.

It also wants the ride-hailing giant to promise it would solve the delisting issue within a certain period of time, said the person. The cyberspace regulator said, according to the person, the prerequisite for the relaunch of Didi’s ride-hailing and other apps in China is that the company has to agree to delist from New York.

Didi shares plunge in pre-market trading in wake of Beijing crackdown

Proposals under consideration include a straight-up privatisation or a second listing in Hong Kong followed by a delisting from the United States, said the person. In July, the CAC ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi - just days after the company listed in New York. It also told Didi to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Didi is preparing to relaunch its apps in the country by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company would be wrapped up by then, citing sources directly involved in the relaunch.

Neither Didi nor the CAC responded to Reuters’ requests for comments. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Bloomberg first reported regulators’ request for Didi to delist on Friday. Shares in Didi investors SoftBank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings fell more than 5% and 3.1%, respectively following the report.