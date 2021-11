KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday allowed Peoples Party MPA and Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur to travel abroad to meet her ailing daughter in the United Kingdom.

Justice K K Agha heard the plea moved by PPP lawmaker to get her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL). The bench showed resentment over no response from the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).